Autologous CAR T Cell Manufacturing Using a Semiautomatic, Closed, Modular Workflow

Cell-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies have rapidly advanced in recent years, with a variety of targets in clinical research and several FDA approved products already on the market. There has been tremendous effort to make CAR T cells more effective, safe, and persistent when treating patients. On the manufacturing side, however, errors, lot-to-lot variation, and contamination can be associated with open processes and manual handling of CAR T cells.

Cell isolation, gene editing, expansion, and cryopreservation are complex steps in a typical autologous CAR T cell manufacturing process. Integrating this complicated multistep workflow into a closed, modular, benchtop system can facilitate a transition from the laboratory to clinical manufacturing while improving consistency, purity, and safety. Thermo Fisher Scientific presents a digitally compatible, GMP-compliant, semiautomated manufacturing platform, which when used with Gibco™ CTS™ reagents, protocols, and analytics can result in consistent, efficacious CAR T cell production. The system leverages the DeltaV™ Distributed Control System from Emerson to control and manage the instruments in the workflow.





