IVT-JVT Journal Archive

Journal of Validation Technology Archive
|Vol. 28, Issue 2, Apr 2022
|Calculations Roundtable #1: Invitation to Participate
Authors: Brad Bartels, Paula L. Pluta
|Compounding Forum #1: Invitation to Participate
Authors: Nishant B. Thakar, Paula L. Pluta
|Vol. 28, Issue 1, Feb 2022
Shadows of Missed Opportunities In Learning Excellence
Author: Lori Richter
SR #3. Data Variance, Central Tendency, and Measurement Calculations (Continued)
Author: Alan M Golden
VCS #10. Cleaning Validation Equipment Sampling Locations
Author: Paul L. Pluta
|Mycoplasma and Cell Therapy Risks
Author: Tim Sandle
COVID Face mask Contributed to Patient Death – a LASA Number Error
Author: Paul L. Pluta
|Vol. 27, Issue 6, Dec 2021
Biopharma Equipment Design, Qualification and Monitoring Model
Author: Aja Babu Pazhayattil
CCF #2. Cleaning Terminology and Key Considerations
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Author: Alan M Golden
ICH Q9 (R1) Quality Risk Management Revision – Public Consultation
Author: Paul L. Pluta
|Vol. 27, Issue 5, Oct 2021
2021 IVT Award Recipients Recognized
Author: IVT Staff
PQ Forum #23. PQ Documents List In Validation Plan
Author: Paul L. Pluta
The Importance of Not Being Too Attached: Pharmaceutical Equipment Characteristics and Bacterial Attachment
Author: Tim Sandle
MR #4. Mutual Respect Within Department TeamsAuthor: Paul L. Pluta
Critical Cleaning Forum: Invitation To ParticipateAuthor: Paul L. Pluta, Stacey L. Bruzzese
The Top 6 Risk Management ThemesAuthor: IVT Staff
FDA Issues Updates for Device ManufacturersAuthor: IVT Staff
Quality Plans for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Part 2: Adding ‘Quality’ Into Projects
Author: Tim Sandle
Quality Plans for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Part 3: Quality-Based Structure of Projects
Author: Tim Sandle
|Vol. 27, Issue 4, Aug 2021
Using Cell-Based Activity Assays In Support of Carryover Calculations in Multi-Product Facilities
Authors: Gabriella del Hierro, Emily Holz, Ed Contreras, Pauline Che, ect.
A Risk-Based Revalidation Approach For Medical Devices
Authors: Yeong-Lin Chen
Analysis and Case Study Review: FDA Warning letter to Tismor Health and Wellness
Authors: Orlando Lopez
PQ Forum #22. Validation Plan Document Structure
Author: Paula L. Pluta
Risk Management: How Not To Do It
Author: Siegfried Schmitt
VCS #9. Unapproved Materials From Approved Suppliers
Author: Paula L. Pluta
Statistics Roundtable #1: Invitation To Participate; Jeremy M. Ebersole
Authors: Paula L. Pluta
Return To Office: Coronavirus, Risk, And Control Of The Indoor Environment
Author: Tim Sandle
Risk Assessing The Risks: Deliverations On Risk Prioritation
Author: Tim Sandle
|Vol. 27, Issue 3, Jul 2021
Getting There: Strategies To Improve Gender Equality In Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Author: Tim Sandle
|
How to Ensure Senior Management Approval For Your Next Regulate IT System
Author: David Harris
How to Implement the ISPE Commissioning and Qualification Baseline Guide
Author: Ivan Soto
PQ Forum #21 – Validation Initiation Document Template
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Explicit Microsoft Excel Methods For Computerized System Validation
Author: Andrew Treller
Shining (Invisible) Light On Viral Pathogens: Virucidal Contamination Control Strategies Using UV-C Light
Author: Tim Sandle
Validation of an SDS-Page Method Used to Determine Purity of Recombinant Streptokinase Extracted From Suppositories Applied in Hemorrhoidal Disease Treatment
Authors: Ana Aguilera, JosÃ© LÃ³pez, Gipsy Baro, JosÃ© Marcelo, Yilian Bermudez, Rodolfo ValdÃ©s, Lourdes Costa
Limited Ability: Understanding the Concerns Around Microbial Methods and Sampling – BLOG
Author: Tim Sandle
Moving Away From Animal Testing: The Case Against The Biological Reactivity Test – Blog
Author: Tim Sandle
|Vol. 27, Issue 2, Apr 2021
A Study Into the Use of Milliflex Quantum as Rapid Microbial Detection method for Microorganisms in Pharmaceutical
Author: Tim Sandle
Management Roundtable #2 – Respecting Employees
Author: Paula L. Pluta
PQ Forum #20. Problems Impacting PQ Documents
Author: Paula L. Pluta
Audit Forum #1: Preparing for Remote GMP and GDP Audits
Author: Jeanne Moldenhauer
Audit Forum: Invitation To Participate
Authors: Jeanne Modenhauer, aul L. Pluta, Stacey L. Bruzzese
Development and Validation of an Immunoenzymatic Assay for Pig IgG Quntification in Serum Samples
Authors: Yeleiny MachÃn, Yeosvany Cabrera, JosÃ© Miguel FernÃ¡ndez, Ricardo Pina, Yoel PÃ©rez, ect.
Statistics Roundtable #1: Invitation To Participate
Author: Jeremy M. Ebersole
Digital Data #1: Content Creation – IVT BLOG
Author: Tim Sandle
Digital Data #2: Digital Search Challenges
Author: IVT BLOG; Tim Sandle
Digital Data #3: Data Governance and the Patient
Author: IVT BLOG
Biosimilar Biologic Drugs: A systematic Approach To Development, Manufacturing And Clinical Applications
Author: Kaiser Jay Aziz
Genome Editing: New, Emerging, and Interesting Developments for Clinical Applications
Author: IVT BLog; Kaiser Jay Aziz
|Vol. 27, Issue 1, Feb 2021
Ionized Hydrogen Peroxide Decontamination Technology In the Vapor Form: A Solution For Decontamination
Author: Tim Sandle
Keeping Validation Functional and Productive During a Pandemic:
Author: Ivan Soto
Lifecycle of Legacy Powder For Oral Suspension: Stage 3 Validation Monitoring
Author: Sanjay Sharma, Amol Galande, Aja Babu Pazhayattil, and Jordan Collins
PQ Forum #19. integrated PQ Documents
Author: Paula L. Pluta
Risk Analysis (FMEA) For Radio frequency Monitoring Devices
Author: Allan Marinelli
Steamlining Change Control: Implementing A Risk Based Change Management Process
Author: Ivan Soto
Development and Application of an Immunochromatographic Strip to Monitor the Vaccination Efficacy of Vaccinated Pigs Against CSFV with E2 Protein
Authors: Yeleiny MachÃn, Yeosvany Cabrera, JosÃ© Miguel FernÃ¡ndez, Ricardo Pina, Yoel PÃ©rez, Onel Valdivia, et. al.,
Principles of Parenteral Solution Validation: A Book reviewAuthor: Paul L. Pluta
|
Vol. 26, Issue 6, dec 2020
PQ Forum #18. PV Stage 1 Technical Report Format
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Shelf-Life Extensions For Pharmaceutical Product
Authors: Kevin Lombardim, Nasir Egal
CF #5: Team Member Traits In Virtual Pharma Project Teams â€“ Emphasis On Personal Attributes
Author: Allan Marinelli
Keeping Validation Functional & Productive During A Pandemic
Author: Ivan Soto
ICH Q9 (R1) Quality Risk Management Revision
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Changes To Analytical Equipment/Instrumentation That Are Deemed Equivalent
Authors: Emma Ramnarine, Richard Rolke
|Vol. 26, Issue 5, oct 2020
Knowledge As The Currency Of Managing Risk: A Novel Framework To Unite Quality Risk Management And Knowledge…
Authors: J. Lipa, Kevin O’ Donnell, and Anne Greene
PQ Forum #17: More Word Problems
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Cannabis For Medical And Pharmaceutical Purposes â€“ Part 1: An Overview Of The Development And Application
Author: Tim Sandle
Steam Quality Testing For Non-Condensable Gases, Superheat, And Dryness – Introduction And Best PracticesAuthor: Derek Collins
|
Best Practices For Autoclave Validation: Steam Quality Testing
Author: Ivan Soto
The 2020 IVT Awards a Virtual Success!
Author: Stacey L. Bruzzese
|Vol. 26, Issue 4, Aug 2020
Placing Patient Safety First: Developing A Disaster Plan To Reduce Risks From Covid-19 Stability Program Impacts
Authors: Kim Huynh-Ba, Laure L. Larkin
|
Validation Case Studies and Compliance Case Studies â€“ Invitation to ParticipateAuthor: Paul L. Pluta
Elements To Consider – Computer Systems Validation Plan
Author: Allan Marinelli
The Regulatory Affairs Management In Smart-Working: From The Lockdown Experience To Possible Future Scenario
Authors: Nadia Esani, Joseph Brennan
Intrinsic Compliance: A Model for Process Validation Optimisation
Author: Cliff Campbell
Validation Of An ELISA To Quantify CBIFNÎ‘2.3 Monoclonal Antibody Used In Recombinant Human Alpha Interferon Accurate Quantification
Authors: Yeleiny Machin, et. al.
Managing Knowledge and Risk â€“ A Literature Review on the Interdependency of QRM and KM as ICH Q10 Enablers
Authors: Martin J. Lipa, Kevin O’Donnell, and Anne Greene
Vol. 26, Issue 3, June 2020
IVT Management Roundtable #1: Invitation To Participate – Written, Audio, Visual, And In-Person
Authors: Paul L. Pluta, Stacey L. Bruzzese
Understanding the Concept of Formality In Quality Risk Management
Authors: Kevin O’Donnell, Deidre Tobin, Stephanie Butler, Ghada Haddad, and Donal Kelleher
|
A Letter to the FDA on Technical Considerations For Demonstrating Reliability Of Emergency-Use Injectors Submitted Under a BLA, NDA, or ANDA
Authors: Paul L. Pluta, Tichard Poska
Technical Considerations for Demonstrating Reliability Of Emergency-Use Injectors: A Review Of Draft…
Author: Richard Poska
The Benefits Of Utilizing A Spectrum Of Importance In Industry
Authors: Daniel O’ Regan and Cliff Campbell
The Digital Present And The Organization Of Work: How COVID-19 Has Forced Pharma To Reorganize
Author: Tim Sandle
The Performance Elements Needed When Administering a Periodic IT/Automation System Evaluation Report
Author: Allan Marinelli
Impact Of Ligand Density On Hepatitis B Virus Surface Antigen Immunoaffinity Chromatography Efficiency and Ligand Leakage
Authors: Mayte Quintana, William Ferro, Airela Llamo, Tatiana Gonzalez, et. al.,
Vol. 26, Issue 2, Apr 2020
CQV# 9: What, How, and Why of Handwashing
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Lessons Learned During The Coronavirus â€“ Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Pandemic
Author: Stacey L. Bruzzese
Reducing the Cost Of Sterilization Validation: Aligning With USP 1229.5
Author: Ivan Soto
The Survival of Coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 On Surfaces and Designing Disinfection Strategies to Eliminate the Virus
Author: Tim Sandle
Validation and Application Of A Sensitive Elisa For Vip3AA Toxin Quantification In Corn Plants Resistant To Spodoptera Frugiperda
Authors: Daily HernÃ¡ndez, Amarilys GonzÃ¡lez, Hasel AragÃ³n, et. al.,
Introduction to Data Quality
Author: Orlando Lopez
Consideration of COVID-19 Prevention Measures For Those Working In GMP Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Vol. 26, Issue 1, Feb 2020
Eradicating Mold â€“ Itâ€™s Not As Easy As You Think
Author: Jeanne Moldenhauer
Pharmaceuticals in the Environment
Authors: Natasa V ukicevic, Aneta Dimitovska, and Jelena Acevska
A Like-For-Like Change Assessment Tool
Authors: Alma O’Reilly and Donncadh nagle
Audit Trail – Standard Operating Procedure
Author: Allan Marinelli
PQ Forum #16. Common Word Problems
Author: Paul L. Pluta
Primary Validation Of The Growth Direct Environmental Monitoring System And Media
Authors: David L. Jones, Edwin Van Den Heuvel, Niloufar Parsaei
Rogue Biological Indicators: Are They A Real Phenomenon?
Author: Tim Sandle
Building Effective CGMP Training Designed For the Adult Learner
Authors: Lorianne Richter, Nuala Calnan