List forks out $125m+ for microbiome Indiana plant

List Therapeutics will increase manufacturing capacity for live biotherapeutics products (LBPs) with its $125+ million investment in Indiana, US.

List Therapeutics, whose parent company is South Korean firm Genome & Company, will invest in the city of Fishers, Indiana to build a 110,000 square-foot outsourcing facility.

According to the firm, the facility will be commissioned by the end of 2023 and will be located at the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park. The plant expands List’s offering of end-to-end manufacturing solutions from early-stage development through to clinical trials and commercialization.

“Our objective with the investment for this new facility is to manufacture LBPs for Phase III clinical trials and for commercial use,” said CEO of List Therapeutics, Jonathan Yongwan Jo.

“With that investment, we aim to become the market leader and premier CMO to bring LBPs to market as we harness bacterial science to help our customers create a healthier world by leveraging List Lab’s 40-plus years of experience and expertise in the industry.”

LBPs contain live organisms such as bacteria. Unlike probiotics, live biotherapeutics are drugs, developed to the same efficacy and safety standards within the same regulatory framework as any other.

LBPs can target a range of diseases, which includes dermatologic, gut, neurologic, immunologic, reproductive, and oncologic disorders.

List anticipates hiring 210 employees in the Fisher area of biologics manufacturing and quality and regulatory compliance once the plant has been commissioned.