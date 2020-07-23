Although Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) and Escherichia coli cells have become the biopharmaceutical industry’s preferred platforms for producing recombinant proteins, perennial challenges have limited the capabilities of those expression systems. New CHO lines and improved upstream methods steadily are increasing expression titers, yet researchers continue to decry CHO’s relatively low growth rate. E. coli exhibits strong growth kinetics but cannot perform posttranslational modifications necessary for complex therapeutic proteins. Researchers need advanced technologies and analytical methods to overcome such limitations.

This eBook explores techniques that are assisting with scrupulous studies of CHO and E. coli. First, an interview with Ioanna Tzani of Ireland’s National Institute for Bioprocess Research and Training (NIBRT) describes next-generation sequencing (NGS) techniques and their implications for CHO-based cell culture. Tzani traverses current knowledge gaps regarding CHO genomics as well as technical requirements and template-preparation methods for successful NGS experiments.

Next, Robert G. Brinson and Zvi Kelman, both of the US National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) describe their on the first platform for stable-isotopic labeling of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) expressed in E. coli cells. Their discussion reveals the continuing relevance of E. coli in biopharmaceutical research and development, efforts to overcome E. coli‘s inability to glycosylate proteins, and the importance of isotopic labeling in protein characterization.

