

Although animal cell culture has dominated the biopharmaceutical industry for some years now, microbial expression remains important for producing proteins that don’t require posttranslational modifications — or only those that prokaryotic microbes can perform. It also offers an affordable option for antibody fragments and gene therapies. Microbes may be less fragile than animal cells, and they do require simpler media, but they present other challenges related to temperature management and oxygen transfer in culture. Wherever practical, bacterial expression is preferred for a number of reasons, from relatively easy genetic engineering to cost-effective process development, high expression levels, and a wide range of versatile plasmid vectors and host strains.

Read this BPI eBook to explore challenges in addressing future needs and opportunities for microbial expression systems in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. You also will learn about what contract manufacturers are cultivating expertise in to make peptides, proteins, and plasmid DNA using microbial expression systems.

