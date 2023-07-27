The decision to invest and expand manufacturing capacity is driven by the increasing demand for biologics and gene therapies, says firm.

According to Finnish contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Biovian, the expansion of its manufacturing plant in Turku, Finland, will enable the firm to take on larger-scale viral vector, microbial protein projects, and concurrent production by scaling up manufacturing capacity and flexibility.

The 69,000 square foot will include various equipment and technologies to support the advancement, production, and testing of ATMPs (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products). Furthermore, the facility will support adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapies and have dedicated cleanrooms for bulk drug substances and final drug product processes.

“Despite the uncertainties of the current macroeconomic climate, Biovian’s ability to navigate through financing cycles has positioned it as a reliable partner for biotech and pharma companies. Our success is backed by well-financed and fiercely loyal clients who continue to advance their programs for the patients they serve,” a spokesperson for Biovian told BioProcess Insider.

“Biovian’s existing facility is operated at a very high capacity, and the expansion will enable us to continue serving existing and new clients going forward.”

The CDMO anticipates the expansion project to be completed in December 2024 and the facility to be fully operational by 2025. The investment will also create 100 job opportunities in the local area, which will take Biovian’s headcount to around 300 employees.

“Biovian is operated out of the university city of Turku on the west coast of Finland. Turku has three distinguished universities relevant to the life sciences industry and several pharma/diagnostics and Life Science companies, all contributing to a steady talent pool,” the spokesperson said.

“By strategically hiring 100 new employees, we are demonstrating our confidence in the industry’s potential and its commitment to a brighter and healthier future.”

Deals

In March 2022, the firm partnered with ANLBIO to support trials of its Alzheimer’s disease gene therapy candidate ANL-101. Financials were not disclosed, but Biovian said it would supply GMP Cell Bank manufacturing, process and analytical development, and validation of product-specific analytical methods from its site in Turku.

Its Turku plant also helped to produce Lokon Pharma’s oncolytic adenovirus candidate LOAd703 after being contracted in June 2021 to carry out aseptic filling, stability studies, and release for clinical use.