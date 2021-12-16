The COVID-19 pandemic has brought myriad economic disruptions, social complications, and public-health calamities to the world. They have understandably overshadowed the silver lining of boosting biomedical science and technology in the realms of infectious disease, oncology, and more. But alongside the much-publicized commercial debut of novel vaccine technologies have come promising advances in medical diagnostics. In this eBook, BPIâ€™s senior technical editor brings together perspectives from industry, academia, and expert organizations to highlight some of the latest diagnostic methods and to explore how the pandemic has affected their progress. As expected, recent advances have been driven primarily by the need for rapid results from accessible testing solutions. The eBook’s first chapter explores how novel label-free infrared imaging techniques, neutralizing antibody (NAb)-based assays, point-of-care test methods, breathalyzer testing, and even CRISPR-based methods seek to meet that need for COVID-19 detection. Next, a science editor from ETH Zurich describes newly developed polymers that could enable tunable fluorescence detection with potential applications in the field of biomedicine. Next comes discussion about the critical need for reference standards in diagnostic testing to ensure assay reproducibility. The eBook’s final chapter focuses on diagnostic testing solutions that could facilitate detection of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant. Read the eBook to learn how the evolving pandemic is accelerating significant advances in medical diagnostics around the world.

