Freiburg, Germany-based CellGenix says its T-cell medium – CellGenix TCM – offers a serum-free and xeno-free alternative for rapid expansion of functional human T-cells.

Due to stable glutamine in the formulation, the medium is ready-to-use for T-cell cultures without the need for supplementation with human serum or glutamine. Many current T-cell therapy protocols rely on the addition of human serum.

Eliminating the use of human serum will reduce the failure rate in your manufacturing process due to the high lot-to-lot inconsistencies of serum. Since human serum is a limited resource and might not be available in large quantities it is unsuitable for commercial scale manufacturing. Furthermore, the human origin of serum poses a certain risk of containing adventitious agents and therefore does not meet global regulatory guidelines.

Early onset of T-cell expansion and sustained viability

T-cell culture in CellGenix® TCM results in high cell numbers early after activation and throughout cell culture with high viability. This early onset of T-cell expansion allows for faster T-cell therapy manufacturing, which can significantly reduce your cost of goods.

Promotion of a central memory and early differentiated memory T-cell phenotype

During T-cell culture in CellGenix® TCM a “young” phenotype of naïve T-cells/memory stem T-cells (T N/SCM cells) or central memory T-cells (T CM cells) is acquired. These phenotypes represent the most undifferentiated memory T-cell phenotypes, meaning that they have the highest proliferation potential, self-renewal properties and longer survival rates.

It has been shown that the engraftment and persistence of T-cell products in patients is associated with a T CM phenotype, rather than more differentiated memory phenotypes.

T SCM are considered as even less differentiated cells with potentially even better persistence. It has been reported that for CD19 CAR-T cells the expansion of patient-infused cells is correlated with the frequency of CD8+ T SCM -like cells. It is therefore beneficial for your T-cell therapy product to obtain a central memory and early differentiated memory T-cell phenotype.

High proportion of cytokine producing cells including polyfunctional cells

An important aspect of T-cell functionality is the secretion of cytokines such as interleukin-2 (IL-2), interferon-gamma (IFN-γ) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α). After cultivation in CellGenix® TCM a high proportion of cytokine producing cells is obtained including polyfunctional cells (expressing more than one cytokine).

A recent report suggests that the combination of cell frequency and cytokine production levels of polyfunctional CD19 CAR-T cells is correlated with the clinical outcome in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Obtaining cytokine secreting T-cells, in particular polyfunctional cells, could therefore have a positive effect on the therapeutic response of your T-cell therapy product.