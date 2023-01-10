Astrea Bioseparations has acquired Delta Precision, a manufacturer of chromatography columns for the biopharma space.

The deal, of which financial details remain undisclosed, sees Astrea Bioseparations acquire Delta Precision. The firm says the acquisition will enable its product offering to include an entire range of chromatography columns for biomanufacturing.

Astrea claims Delta’s products are recognized in the field for their wide range of applications, protein purification, vaccine production, drug development, and ease of use.

A spokesperson for Astrea told BioProcess Insider that the addition of chromatography columns for biomanufacturing “helps to complete our offering [as] market demand is high. We are experiencing strong demand for our resins and column offerings, high quality proven technology.”

Moreover, through adding chromatography columns alongside its portfolio of reusable columns, prepacked single-use columns, and bioprocessing resins, the spokesperson said it provides its customers with “confidence in dealing with one organization [as] our focus is having satisfied customers and that is much easier to achieve when all under one roof.”

Not only will Astrea add chromatography columns for biomanufacturing to its portfolio, through the acquisition the firm will also take over all operations at Delta with the spokesperson predicting that “with the demand it is likely that we will further expand the operation.”

Furthermore, the company will gain Delta’s facility located in Gloucester, UK.

Astrea’s acquisition activity

The company has undergone various acquisition activity over the years. In November 2019 , investment firm KKR said it intended to purchase Prometic Bioseparations from Liminal BioSciences. Two months later, the deal closed with renamed Astrea becoming the first firm in KKR’s Gamma Biosciences portfolio of subsidiaries.

The firm then acquired chromatography column firm Essential Life Solutions (ELS) in September 2020 and, one month later, Gamma bought chromatographic separation firm Nanopareli for an undisclosed fee.