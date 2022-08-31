Cytiva and ForecyteBio partner to advance CGTs

Cytiva claims the installation of its FlexFactory facilities will provide ForecyteBio with access to platforms to manufacture viral vectors and plasmid DNA for the US and Chinese markets.

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) ForcecyteBio will begin the collaboration at Cytiva’s Fast Trak center located in Shanghai, China.

“Cytiva‘s Fast Trak Center will consult on process design and development, GMP production platform development, and talent building and training,” a spokesperson for Cytiva told BioProcess Insider.

“It will help Forecyte build GMP production platforms to manufacture viral vectors and plasmid DNA, and ultimately accelerate the standardization of processes in the CGT CDMO industry.”

Additionally, Cytiva says having access to its FlexFactory platforms will enable Forecyte to launch its CDMO business speedily to compete in the fast-paced market, as well as gaining production capabilities for virus and plasmid DNA (pDNA) in Shanghai, China and Maryland, US.

The decision to enter this partnership derived from Forecyte identifying “the increasing demand to CGT CDMO capacity as the company’s growth engine,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “According to the research of Frost & Sullivan, the global CGT CDMO market is likely to reach $10.11 billion by 2026. Forecyte was founded in 2021 to meet the increasing need of the CGT industry.”

While Cytiva would not disclose financial details associated with the partnership, the firm did confirm it is a multi-year collaboration.