eTheRNA inks mRNA partnership with Merck KGaA

The collaboration will study the application of eTheRNA’s mRNA and LNP-delivery platforms to disease areas picked by Germany’s Merck.

The research collaboration will target messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics using eTheRNA’s mRNA and lipid nano particle (LNP) technologies in various model systems. If successful, mRNA encoding antigens will be nominated by Merck KGaA relevant for human diseases.

“eTheRNA has developed a platform of differentiated mRNA capabilities clinically proven to modulating the dendritic cell-T-cell interactions that are at the heart of all immune responses,” a spokesperson for eTheRNA told us.

“This is achieved by combining mRNA chemistry solutions with our unique TriMix technology. In addition, eTheRNA has innovative, differentiated lipid formulations that enable targeted delivery and tailored biodistribution with preclinical demonstration of superiority to competing LNPs. Finally, we have patent protected process technologies and GMP-certified manufacturing capabilities that promise faster development of a temperature stable mRNA product.”

The partnership will take place at eTheRNA’s R&D sites located in Belgium as well as undisclosed facilities owned by Merck KGaA. According to eTheRNA, the firms “both have strong and well-funded research teams capable of conducting the planned research programs,” and thus will not need to scale-up staff or equipment to service the deal.

eTheRNA expects to move to disease-specific investigations next year once evaluations are complete.

COVID-19 push

While of course mRNA vaccines have reaped success and earned validation through COVID-19 jab victory, the future of mRNA vaccines goes beyond COVID-19 itself. With an abundance of funding and companies bolstering their mRNA capabilities across the globe, it isn’t surprising that companies are partnering to discover mRNA therapeutics.

“mRNA-based therapeutics are a valuable additional option for tackling both newly emerging conditions, such as COVID-19, as well as the long list of current human diseases that are without adequate therapy. This research collaboration will explore the potential for using targeted mRNA therapeutics in an expanded range of diseases,” the spokesperson said.