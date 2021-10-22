Hansoh goes for GOLD in siRNA partnership

Hansoh Pharma will use Silence Therapeutics’ mRNAi GOLD platform to develop three undisclosed short interfering ribonucleic acids (siRNAs).

According to RNA interference biotech company Silence, its mRNAi GOLD platform is “designed to accurately target and ‘silence’ specific disease-associated genes in liver cells by using the body’s natural process of RNA interference (RNAi).”

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansoh will have the exclusive option to license rights to two targets in Hong Kong, Greater China, Macau, and Taiwan following Phase I studies. Additionally, the Chinese pharmaceutical firm will have the rights to a third target at the point of IND filing.

Silence will keep exclusive rights for the same two targets in all other territories and will be accountable for all activities and responsible for development outside of the China region post Phase I studies.

“We believe Hansoh’s extensive clinical development and commercialization experience in China make them an ideal partner,” said Mark Rothera CEO at Silence Therapeutics.

“This collaboration is a good example of our hybrid model in action, balancing proprietary and partnered programs to maximize the substantial opportunity of our mRNAi GOLD platform for targeting disease associated genes in the liver. The Hansoh partnership enables us to move two new proprietary programs forward subsidized by non-dilutive capital while also gaining access to the second largest pharmaceutical market globally.”

Silence will receive a $16 million upfront payment from Hansoh with the potential to collect $1.3 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The firm will also gain low double-digit to mid-teen royalties on Hansoh’s net product sales.