Inceptor has joined Ori Biotech’s LEAP program to advance solid tumor cell therapy access and bolster its manufacturing capabilities ahead of clinical trials.

Inceptor has been granted pre-commercial access to Ori’s automated cell and gene therapy manufacturing platform and digital capabilities through joining the company’s LightSpeed Early Access Program (LEAP).

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed but it is confirmed that Inceptor will use Ori’s manufacturing platform technology to produce its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) M, T, and NK programs ahead of its first clinical trials in 2024.

“Inceptor are developing therapeutic products and moving them into clinical trials. [They] want to develop manufacturing processes on platforms that can scale to enable access to large numbers of patients [and] Ori’s manufacturing platform will enable Inceptor to seamlessly scale from R&D, though clinical trials, to commercial scale manufacturing,” a spokesperson for Ori Biotech told BioProcess Insider.

“[Additionally], Ori’s manufacturing platform supports full digitization and paperless manufacturing which will accelerate process development and product manufacturing timelines.”

Ori’s CEO Jason Foster told us at Advanced Therapies week, Miami “people will say costs don’t impact pharma pricing [and] those things aren’t related. But if you can make products less expensive, higher throughput and there is more of them available, these kinds of laws of supply and demand start to come into play, where we can price more aggressively to get better access, and get patients treated.”

Ori’s LEAP program provides the firm with feedback from customers from the very beginning about their needs and ensures that they have an adaptable and dynamic product before they commercially launch.

“The platform will be used at both Ori’s Princeton Labs and Inceptor Bio’s newly opened R&D facility in Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina,” the spokesperson said.