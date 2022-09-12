The partnership will see Selexis and NexImmune collaborate to develop cell lines targeting autoimmune diseases and rare cancers.

Under the terms of the deal, of which financial details have not been disclosed, NexImmune will use Selexis’ SUREtechnology to develop cell lines to treat rare cancers, autoimmune diseases, and advance two human leukocyte antigens (HLAs), which can be used to increase treatments to more individuals.

Selexis’ SUREtechnology platform delivers a modular approach to cell line development that provides top cell line productivity levels and has the capability to address the difficulties associated with manufacturing complex proteins.

Selexis told BioProcess Insider in July 2021 that to address the three key capabilities required for bispecific antibody (bsAbs) production, SUREtechnology consists of: Selexis Genetic Elements (SGE), SUREvariant Screening and SURE CHO-Mplus Libraries.

The cell lines are Selexis generated and will be used to produce HLA IgG4 fusion proteins as well as T cell co-stimulatory monoclonal antibodies that will be merged with NexImmune’s Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) injectable nanoparticle modality. According to both parties, the nanoparticles have been designed to be an off-the-shelf injectable modality to enable the patient’s own T cells to be able to recognize and kill numerous diseased cells within the human body.

“We are pleased to support NexImmune’s exciting programs,” said Mark Womak, CEO of Selexis and KBI Biopharma.

“Its innovative T cell modulating nanotechnology has the potential to create therapies that provide better outcomes for patients suffering from rare forms of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with NexImmune and are proud to be its cell line development provider of choice. We look forward to helping advance their novel immunotherapies to the clinic.”

Furthermore, NexImmune claims its off-the-shelf AIM injectable nanoparticles are decked with antigen-specific peptides and co-stimulatory molecules, which can engage antigen-specific T cell populations at different areas inside the body and stimulate or tolerize them to address a broad range of diseases.

“We are thrilled to have a partner in Selexis, as an industry-leading cell line development provider,” said NexImmune chief scientific officer, Mathias Oelke. “Our long-established working relationship made the decision to partner with them again an easy choice. We look forward to working together as we develop biologics that have the potential to make a real difference in patients’ lives.”