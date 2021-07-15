A new name, the purchase of biomanufacturer LakePharma, and the addition of fill-finish firm Integrity Bio. All in a week’s work for Curia, the CDMO previously known as AMRI.

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) AMRI rebranded itself this week as Curia before announcing a double acquisition expected to boost its capacity and capabilities in the manufacturing services space.

The first deal sees the CDMO acquire Integrity Bio, a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Financials of the deal have not been divulged but Integrity brings Curia capabilities for hard-to-formulate biologics and fill-finish of unique therapies in preclinical and clinical development.

“The acquisition of Integrity Bio aligns with Curia’s growth strategy and will add significant expertise and capabilities in drug product aseptic formulation and process development, with a focus on biologics,” a Curia spokeswoman told BioProcess Insider.

“Integrity Bio is a good fit with Curia’s current capabilities as Integrity Bio’s biologic capabilities are complementary with Curia’s existing business, and will enable Curia to expand its ability to meet the needs of its customers, from curiosity to cure.”

Integrity’s facilities will be incorporated into Curia’s drug product manufacturing network, joining three aseptic sites in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Burlington, Massachusetts; and Glasgow, Scotland.

“In addition to significant industry expertise and capabilities, Integrity Bio has robust relationships with many biopharmaceutical companies. Integrity Bio possesses a knowledgeable team, with deep scientific expertise. It has an impressive track record in delivery and managing complexity, which is an important part of the strategic fit of this transaction.”

LakePharma

The second acquisition will see Curia add privately held biologics CDMO LakePharma, bringing the firm six facilities across California, Massachusetts, and Texas and 235 staff. Again, no financials have been divulged.

“Our combined capabilities will enable us to partner with our customers by seamlessly providing LakePharma’s multi-modality innovation and speed along with fill-finish solutions from Curia,” Curia’s CEO John Ratliff said in a statement.

“Our agreements with LakePharma and Integrity Bio demonstrate our commitment to expanding and deepening our biologics capabilities to help our customers advance from curiosity to cure.”

AMRI to Curia

Founded 30 years ago, the CDMO was named from its New York state location: Albany Molecular Research Inc, or AMRI.

But through consultation with brand design firm VSA Partners, the firm hopes its new name Curia (from the Latin word for purposeful assembly) will signal the next stages of growth for the company.

“The repositioning and associated name change is based on research and part of our growth strategy,” the spokeswoman told us.

“Our previous name had served us well for three decades. At the same time, we have grown beyond our research roots in Albany, New York. Over the past three decades, we have broadened our capabilities and deepened our expertise from R&D through commercial manufacturing. Our new name, Curia, reflects who we are today and our mission to help customers advance from curiosity to cure.”