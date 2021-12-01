Sanofi boosts vaccine pipeline with Origimm buy

Sanofi will add a potential acne vaccine candidate to its pipeline through the acquisition of Origimm Biotechnology.

Sanofi is set to acquire Austrian biotechnology firm Origimm, which specializes in the discovery of virulent skin microbiome components and antigens causing skin diseases for an undisclosed fee.

The move sees the French pharma giant add a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate ORI-001 to treat acne vulgaris, a stigmatizing skin condition that affects millions of people of different ages worldwide.

ORI-001 is a therapeutic vaccine candidate based on recombinant proteins, which entered a preliminary clinical study in the third quarter of 2021.

Sanofi plans to work on developing additional antigen versions, as well as using its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform in Phase I and II trials expected to start in 2023.

“The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines R&D pipeline with a first vaccine candidate against acne,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president, Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur.

“Welcoming Origimm within Sanofi expands our area of expertise by bringing extensive know-how in the field of skin microbiome and skin immunology.”

The acquisition is anticipated to close early December 2021 and according to the firm, the decision to buy Origimm fits with its Play to Win strategy of driving growth opportunities and bolstering its vaccine pipeline.

Play to Win

Sanofi is hosting a vaccines Investor Event in Paris today to discuss how the firm applies the Play to Win strategy and its progress in the mRNA field.

The firm bolstered its mRNA capabilities in August through its acquisition of Translate Bio and out of the ten vaccine candidates expected to enter the clinic by 2025, six will use mRNA technologies to target various diseases.

“As a world leader in vaccines, we are uniquely positioned to unlock the true potential of vaccines by moving fast towards next-generation mRNA and other technologies applicable to the prevention of disease. We are delighted to share more details about the rapid advances of our industry-leading vaccine programs,” said Triomphe.