Solvias boosts CGT testing with Cergentis acquisition

Contract development firm Solvias has bought gene sequencing firm Cergentis to feed the expected growth in cell and gene therapy testing demand.

The deal, financials of which have not been divulged, will see Swiss pharmaceutical testing and manufacturing firm Solvias absorb Utrecht, Netherlands-based Cergentis, bolstering its biologics and cell and gene therapy (CGT) testing solutions.

Cergentis uses its genomic analysis platform for the characterization and QC of genetically engineered models, biopharmaceutical cell line development, and cell and gene therapy products. According to Solvias, the cell and gene therapy space is projected to accelerate at a 63% compound annual growth rate through 2026 and was a major driver in the deal.

“We are relentlessly focused on ensuring the safety of new therapies in development,” said Solvias CEO Archie Cullen. “Cergentis is a cornerstone acquisition that expands our solutions supporting complex and emerging therapies. We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that add specialized capabilities to our offering and advance our goal of being a forerunner in our industry.”

The acquisition brings the following to Solvias, the firm said:

A highly scientific team steeped in emerging genome techniques and evolving regulatory requirements

Proprietary genomic analysis technology that delivers comprehensive data in a single experiment that enables effective decision-making and R&D program design

A global network across three continents

Customized support for distinct genetic engineering applications, including cell and gene therapy, cell line development & genetically engineered models

Joris Schuurmans, CEO of Cergentis, said: “We are excited to become part of a global leader that complements our scientific expertise, innovation and customer service. Solvias and Cergentis share a deep commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality solutions and support to safely get their products into the hands of patients who need them.”