TFBS Biosciences’ will use Univercells Technologies scale-X platform at its facility in Taipei City to expand its viral vector operations.

Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) TFBS claims it is the first viral vector production provider in Taiwan and plans to use Univercells’ scale-X carbo mid-scale fixed-bed bioreactor to expand its viral vector operations.

“Univercells Technologies will provide a range of integrated services to the TFBS team, levering our understanding of the technology and its application for many processes. The main purpose is to support and accelerate process optimization and scale-up of varied viral targets,” Ai San Yip, senior business development manager at Univercells Technologies told us.

TFBS manufactures a wide-range of viral vectors, including retrovirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus, lentivirus, and custom vectors for research, preclinical, and clinical studies for up to Phase II use.

According to Univercells, its scale-X carbo system is suitable for clinical and commercial production, as well as process development. The technology features an in-line Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) concentration, which is automated using a centralized interface and a structured-fixed bed bioreactor, and the firm says it offers high productivity with scalable processing.

“The era of cell and gene therapy is moving rapidly here in Asia Pacific, and we are happy to add the scale-X carbo bioreactor to our toolbox of enabling technologies,” said Thomas Yuan, CEO of TFBS.

“The ability to support existing processes with simplified process transfer and scale-up from traditional flatware or packed-bed bioreactors, or to start with new process design is critical. This is the only technology offering a mid-scale solution for GMP production, allowing customers to reach clinical stages with reduced time and costs, while achieving high productivity to keep programs on track.”

The technology will be available from August 2022 onwards and the TFBS team is aiming to offer customers a one stop service approach, through building extensive quality control testing for viral vectors a well as safety testing services at its Taipei City plant.

“We are honored to partner with a CDMO like TFBS Biosciences to support continued advancement of affordable and accessible biologics production in the region, and globally,” said Mathias Garny, CEO of Univercells Technologies.

“Our full scale-X bioreactor portfolio is built on the tenets of intensification and integration, which will be critical to continuing to enable both internal and outsourced manufacturers as this market evolves.”