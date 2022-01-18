TTP and CellFiber partner to ‘revolutionize’ CGTs

TTP’s experience will enable CellFiber’s technology to provide affordable cell production with a higher yield and better product quality, says firm.

TTP, a technology and product development firm based in Cambridge, UK, says its experience in designing systems for production at scale and CellFiber’s technology has the potential to revolutionize the manufacture of cell therapies.

Stem cell therapy can treat various diseases, including advanced Parkinson’s disease, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. TTP claims that producing large quantities of these cells is complex, making it difficult to do at a scale that could help millions of people globally.

Under the terms of the deal, “TTP will service the partnership with Japan-based CellFiber using its existing base of 200+ scientists and engineers, and labs and facilities in the UK,” a spokesperson for TTP told us.

CellFiber’s technology is a porous, hollow, and uniform gel tube that captures the cells to be cultured. The cells are encapsulated in the tube and then cultured in a standard bioreactor, for example a wave bioreactor, to attain high rates of cell expansion. Additionally, the technology can be applied to various cell types, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), T cells, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), and natural killer (NK) cells.

“CellFiber’s proprietary technology for cell culture enables clients to reduce their cost of goods dramatically,” TTP said.

“Specifically speaking, it allows mass culturing with ease, reduces usage of media, manpower as well as actual space needed for the production. Together with TTP’s experience in the product development of bioprocess systems they are able to work towards an industry-friendly instrument that can be used in GMP settings and produce cells at scale. “

TTP and CellFiber said they will work closely together with regular contact via virtual meetings and travelling to each other’s sites to support with testing and her responsibilities.