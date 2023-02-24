Agilent Technologies has started construction to double manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids in Frederick, Colorado.

According to the research, development, and manufacturing firm, the facility will create over 160 life sciences jobs in the Frederick location. Additionally, the investment will bolster US production for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are used to treat a wide range of illnesses, such as cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

“Agilent has had a growing presence in Colorado for more than 20 years. We are very excited about this next phase of investment in this rapidly growing area of biotechnology,” said CEO Mike McMullen.

“We’re proud to be helping to drive this growth by creating innovative therapeutics that improve the quality of life.”

Agilent announced plans to invest $150 million and add 25,000 square feet of capacity at the facility in August 2020, citing the growing market for “oligos” as the driver for the investment, predicting it would grow in double digits and be worth more than $750 million by 2025.

“The $150 million was used to start work for building out new capacity beginning in 2020,” a spokesperson for Agilent told BioProcess Insider.

“The $725 million investment we announced in last month is in addition to that earlier announcement and will be used to build additional manufacturing capacity.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2026 and the firm’s therapeutic nucleic acid contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) claims it will offer high quality oligo API material to its customers and be able to manufacture high-volume oligos quickly and cost effectively from pre-clinical through to commercialization.

“Colorado is proud to be a leader in the biosciences and biotech landscape, and thanks to our world-class institutions of higher education, a highly talented workforce, and innovative spirit, we continue to see this industry grow and thrive,” said Colorado Governor, Jared Polis.

“This exciting expansion will create 160 new good-paying jobs in the Fredrick community, and I look forward to seeing the progress that will come from this facility in the future.”