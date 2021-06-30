The facility in New Albany, Ohio will support assembly and packaging for a range of Amgen’s medicines, the firm says.

The $365 million investment will see Amgen construct a 270,000 square-foot facility in New Albany, creating around 400 jobs ranging from technicians, engineers, quality assurance, quality control, administrative and management positions.

“The facility will assemble, label and package vials and syringes for a wide variety of Amgen medicines,” Amgen spokeswoman Megan Fox told BioProcess Insider.

“This new final product advanced assembly and packaging plant will increase Amgen’s manufacturing network capacity, enabling Amgen to reliably supply more medicines for patients.”

Fox did not respond to questions about which medicines specifically this facility will support nor why Amgen has opted to build an inhouse facility rather than use a third-party.

According to the firm, the plant will feature assembly and final product packaging capabilities based on advanced digital automation technologies, though specifics were not divulged.

The plant falls into Amgen’s strategy to streamline its production network into a high efficiency and agile operation. A commitment to next-generation biomanufacturing has seen Amgen slash its footprint, while simultaneously investing in single-use, modular, and automated plants seen with its investments in Singapore and Rhode Island.