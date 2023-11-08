Two years ahead of its planned opening, J&J has committed to a suite at Fujifilm Diosynths Biotechnologies’ 1,000,000 square-foot manufacturing site in North Carolina.

Fujifilm began construction on what it describes as “North America’s largest, most sustainable contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) facility” in 2021 at a cost of $2 billion.

The site will initially boast eight 20,000 L bioreactors across two large scale manufacturing suites when it opens its doors in October 2025, though it has the potential to house another 24 x 20,000 L stainless-steel bioreactors as demand arises.

While still two years out, the CDMO announced yesterday it has secured its first customer at the site: Janssen Supply Group, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), which has entered a long-term agreement to fill one of the suites to support its clinical and commercial pipeline.

“This commitment recognizes the innovation and expertise that Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is uniquely positioned to deliver,” said Toshihisa Iida, chairman of the CDMO. “Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is in the process of increasing capacity more than five times through a commitment of up to $7 billion in manufacturing capability across Europe and United States.”

Beyond the $2 billion Holly Springs project, Fujifilm has committed $1.6 billion to augment the current 240,000 L of capacity at its Hillerød, Denmark site acquired from Biogen in 2019 for $890 million.

The CDMO has also invested in its small-scale biologics and advanced therapies network – particularly in Teesside (UK), Triangle Park (North Carolina), College Station (Texas), Watertown (Massachusetts), and Thousand Oaks (California) – as it looks to separate out its small- and large-scale biomanufacturing units in a recent strategy shift.

The announcement of J&J’s residency came on the same day Fujifilm hosted a site unveiling celebration for the Holly Springs plant.

“Today we acknowledge a great milestone achievement by the team of more than 2,500 full-time employees, contractors and skilled-trade workers who have been, and will continue to play a key role in meeting the increased demand for life-impacting therapeutics,” said Lars Petersen, who took over as CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies earlier this year.

“What we are building in Holly Springs, utilizing our modular approach, allows us to increase speed and reduce risk in all processes from construction, validation, ramp up, tech transfer and in manufacturing, enabling us to deliver medicine to patients at speed.”