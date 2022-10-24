Pfizer has refused to comment on claims made by the Irish press it is investing €1 billion ($1 billion) in its Grange Castle biomanufacturing site.

The 90-acre manufacturing site in Clondalkin in Dublin was opened in 2006 following a $2 billion investment by Wyeth (which Pfizer acquired in 2009). The site has benefitted from continual investments and expansion since, including a $40 million mRNA expansion to support the firm’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

But now Pfizer could be ready to invest €1 billion into the site, according to the Business Post. The outlet reported Saturday that construction of a new biomanufacturing facility will begin next summer, with completion set for the end of 2026.

However, when contacted by BioProcess Insider, Pfizer refused to comment on the proposed investment:

“We do not comment on speculation,” a spokesperson said. “Pfizer is constantly assessing our manufacturing network to ensure we can continue to bring our breakthroughs to patients.”