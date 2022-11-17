MilliporeSigma says global demand has driven its decision to increase biosafety testing capacity at its Rockville, Maryland facility.

MilliporeSigma – the life sciences division of Germany’s Merck KGaA – has invested more than €290 million ($300 million) at its Rockville site, which it claims is the largest biosafety testing investment in the company’s history.

The contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) says the decision to expand is in response to the global demand for these services increasing at a double-digit rate.

“Biosafety testing and analytical development are critical and fundamental requirements of the drug development and commercialization process to ensure the safety of medicines,” a spokesperson for the firm told BioProcess Insider.

“Our clients are drug developers and manufacturers of all sizes around the globe. The significant investments in Rockville and other sites across our global network will help us meet the growing demand for the robust testing studies that biologics manufacturers depend upon to comply with stringent regulatory guidelines.”

The 23,000 square-meter plant will provide analytical development, viral clearance suites, biosafety testing, and cell bank manufacturing services. Additionally, the facility will use MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance contract testing portfolio to provide biosafety testing as well as analytical development methods for novel and traditional therapies.

500 jobs

Around 600 people are currently employed at the Rockville site and the expansion is expected to create more than 500 jobs over the next four years.

“In addition to the more ‘traditional’ methods of recruiting talent, e.g., career fairs, our US business has created several unique programs to attract and retain talent,” the spokesperson said.

“Among them is our newest program, ‘Grow with MilliporeSigma’ recruiting events which usually take place within a 50-mile radius of the facility. Also, we offer a competitive benefits program, including comprehensive training, competitive pay, and bonuses. Other benefits include tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer time, and generous parental leave.”