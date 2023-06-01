MilliporeSigma will invest €35 million ($37 million) in biosafety testing at its Stirling and Glasgow sites in Scotland.

MilliporeSigma – the life sciences division of Germany’s Merck KGaA – will invest the funds into a 1,200 square meter facility in Glasgow. The life sciences firm said the plant will have molecular biology and sequencing services, as well as increasing the testing capacity its current space with biosafety testing, viral clearance suites, and analytical development.

Biosafety testing ensures that drugs are safe, efficacious, and meet regulatory requirements. Therefore, it is a vital step in the drug development and production process.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of the world’s medicines through our state-of-the-art testing solutions for our customers around the world that drive new treatments,” said Dirk Lange, head of Life Science Services, MilliporeSigma.

“Since mid-2022, we have announced investments of more than €350 million ($372 million) in our global testing network to meet the growing demand for these services.”

The firm said the expansion will create 500 new jobs in the area, which will bring the firm’s headcount to more than 1,200 employees across both sites.

“The biosafety testing services at our sites in Glasgow and Stirling have been experiencing strong, double-digit growth for several years. This investment is a significant announcement for us in Scotland and an acknowledgment of the great work of our on-site teams,” said David McClelland, site head and managing director for the Scottish sites.

This latest expansion follows MilliporeSigma’s $300 million investment in November 2022 to increase biosafety testing capacity at its Rockville, Maryland facility. Additionally, the company completed the first construction phase of its China Biologics Testing Center, opening a viral clearance (VC) laboratory in Shanghai in September 2022.