The CDMO will add mRNA manufacturing capabilities to its Songdo plant by the first half of 2022.

Through adding messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine drug substance production capability to its Songdo facility, Samsung Biologics will be able to provide end-to-end mRNA services.

The contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) has not disclosed any financial details and a spokeswoman for Samsung Biologics told BioProcess Insider “It would be rather difficult for us to disclose the equipment, skills and financials as the technology’s very new and such information is directly related our competitiveness.”

She continued: “What we can say on our hiring stance is that we continue to monitor market trends to review not just mRNA facility but various modality expansions as well as hiring needs from many angles.”

According to the firm, the additional capabilities are part of the company’s long-term strategy to become a “fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company […] beyond its current business focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAb).”

mRNA has been a popular choice of technology for various COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, CureVac, and Moderna.

From the third quarter, Samsung Biologics will carry out aseptic fill/finish, labeling, and packaging services to support the production of hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the supply of markets outside the US.

However, the firm said the drug substance expansion is not related to this deal: “Samsung Biologics’ mRNA DS capacity build was already planned as part of their growth plan, and is not taking place to serve Moderna.”