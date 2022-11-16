Avantor has opened a 69,000 square-foot storage and distribution site in Dublin, Ireland to serve biomanufacturers in the region.

The facility, financials of which have not been divulged, will offer Avantor’s customers cGMP warehousing, on-site clean rooms, batch-to-batch traceability, custom palletization, inbound and outbound product quality inspections, and vendor managed inventory solutions.

“This new facility will expand capacity in the country and streamline processes for our customers,” Ger Brophy, EVP of Biopharma Production at Avantor told BioProcess Insider.

“We also will meet the needs of our customers who are looking for suppliers who mitigate supply chain risk, and we support our customers in this way by storing and managing inventory on-site.”

This is the latest expansion in Avantor’s supply chain organization and global distribution and manufacturing network. Over the past two years, the firm has added capacity in Europe and North America and has also broken ground on a distribution center in Singapore.

“Through our global network of distribution centers, we can reach the majority of our customers within 24 hours. This new facility shortens that time considerably, with many biomanufacturers choosing Ireland as a home to their manufacturing enterprises,” said Brophy.

The Dublin distribution center is also Avantor’s second facility in Ireland, adding to its current 76,000 square-feet of warehousing capabilities.

“With Ireland having the second largest biopharma manufacturing output globally after the US, this key country is critical to Avantor’s growth and to our customers’ manufacturing goals in the region,” Brophy said.

“By investing in an additional Ireland facility and adding capacity in Dublin, Avantor is well positioned to meet exploding customer demand in the region by having GMP materials locally available to support the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical production and MedTech markets.”

