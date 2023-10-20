Taking its first steps into the US, Beijing-based bioprocessing firm Sino Biological has opened a Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston.

The center will specialize in the development and manufacturing of custom recombinant proteins and antibodies, along with contract research services.

“The C4B represents Sino Biological’s natural global expansion of its contract research services capabilities and extends upon the company’s already strong CRO service offering at its Beijing headquarters. The focus of this new center will be on the development and production of research- and diagnostic-grade proteins and antibodies utilizing mammalian cells, which possess the unique machinery to yield natural, in vivo-like products with high bioactivity,” said Rob Burgess, chief business officer for Sino Biological.

The facility, which was leased from Hines, in 2022, is situated in Levit Green, Houston and is adjacent to the Texas Medical Center.

Yingmin Zhu, head of the C4B said, “With the establishment of our new Center for Bioprocessing here in Houston, we are excited to mark a significant milestone in Sino Biological’s global presence. As the leader of C4B, I’m thrilled to share that our center is poised to revolutionize the field of bioprocessing. I and our team are committed to delivering high-quality, custom recombinant proteins and antibodies, and we look forward to partnering with researchers and industry leaders worldwide to forge a brighter future in the life sciences.”

In March 2022, Sino Biological signed a partnership agreement with California headquartered drug and design services organization Ainnocence, adding the latter’s AI-based predictive technology to its contract research organization (CRO) services.

Sino Biological did not respond when contacted by this publication.