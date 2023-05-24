Thermo Fisher Scientific said the opening of its drug product facility in Singapore will advance research, development, and production of medicines and vaccines.

In October 2020, the firm announced it would add two filling lines in Singapore to support growing demand for sterile injectables. The expansion was valued at $130 million at time of construction but Thermo Fisher said it could not disclose specific financials now the plant is open.

The facility has been established with the support of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and will provide vaccine fill-finish capabilities, as well as Thermo’s general development and manufacturing services.

“The new sterile fill-finish facility includes a high-speed, fully automated aseptic fill-finish line with latest isolator technology for vaccines, small and large molecules. With enhanced capabilities, we are strategically positioned to proactively manage potential health challenges and accelerate scientific breakthroughs,” Selva G, general manager at the Singapore site,told BioProcess Insider.

“This new site allows Thermo Fisher to better enable customers to develop and commercialize new medicines and vaccines in the Asia-Pacific market. The new site is well integrated within Thermo Fisher’s global sterile network and is representative of the company’s comprehensive end-to-end solutions, contract development, and manufacturing capabilities.”

According to G, Singapore is quickly becoming a hub in the biopharma space across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The addition of this plant will make it “easier to develop and commercialize new medicines and vaccines” in this market.

Moreover, the firm said the fill/finish capabilities will be able to support rapid response to future pandemic threats.

There are 2,000 Thermo employees working in the Asia-Pacific Region and G said “in the short term, we expect to hire an additional 50 employees at the new facility. Over the next two years, we plan to hire a total of approximately 200 new employees” at this plant.