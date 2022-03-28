Wockhardt and Serum to construct plant in UK

Wockhardt and Serum Life Sciences UK have partnered to build a facility in Wrexham, Wales to manufacture various vaccines.

Wockhardt, headquartered in Mumbai, India said the collaboration with Serum Life Sciences UK (a subsidiary of the Serum Institute of India) will deliver an additional 150 million doses of a wide range of vaccines through building a fill-finish facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

“We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership between Wockhardt and Serum Life Sciences. The collaboration will be instrumental in building long-term capacity in the UK. With this, we seek to further bolster supply resilience and support the global rollout of vaccines,” Natasha Poonawalla, chairperson at Serum Life Sciences said.

This collaboration builds on Wockhardt’s partnership with the UK government inked in August 2020 to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines. Under the terms of the deal, the firm reserved production capacity to enable the supply of different vaccines to the UK, including Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, AZD1222.

According to Wockhardt, not only will the profit-sharing arrangement deliver 150 million additional vaccines, but it will also provide Wrexham with a “considerable” number of employment opportunities.

Financial details have not been disclosed.