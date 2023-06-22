Dyadic has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL) in Bangladesh to develop and improve its biomanufacturing infrastructure.

The EDCL is the state-owned pharmaceutical firm under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, which aims to enable research, pre-clinical development, cGMP manufacturing, clinical trials, regulatory requirements, and various other areas of interest in the country.

According to Dyadic International, the partnership with the government of Bangladesh “demonstrates the company’s continued ability to leverage its proprietary C1 protein production platform to enhance, and in certain cases facilitate, the development and biomanufacturing infrastructure globally,” said Mark Emalfarb, Dyadic’s CEO.

Since 2015, Dyadic International has focused on bringing the C1 gene expression platform to the biomanufacturing space, and the firm has struck numerous deals with partners including Luina Bio, Novovet, Alphazyme, and Sanofi. This April, the firm expanded its licensing agreement with Rubic One Health to develop and commercialize vaccines and biologics for Africa.

The C1 platform is based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila and is used in the industrial enzyme space, where it achieves productivity as high as 80 grams per liter for a single enzyme with high purity.

“Our primary focus remains speeding the adoption of our microbial platforms for use in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceutical vaccines and drugs faster, in larger quantities more affordably in developed and developing countries,” said Emalfarb.

“This MoU is in line with Dyadic’s mission to help build the infrastructure in developing countries to increase access and affordability of biomanufacturing vaccines and drugs for infectious and other diseases that are being underserved.”

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said the government “will provide unflinching support” to make use of the collaboration and “to demonstrate and emphasize to the world how Bangladesh is transforming into a viable and increasingly valued, global partner.”

“Starting in 2021, we began working with Dyadic to develop a strategic plan that will be sustainable and affordable to address Bangladesh’s national bio security interests and to promote research, training, and dissemination of knowledge on health technology including but not limited to COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine development for the prevention and control of infectious and other diseases and improvement of public health programs within our country,” said Ehsanul Kabir, CEO of EDCL.