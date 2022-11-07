Shanghai JW Therapeutics will partner with Boston’s 2seventy bio to use 2seventy’s cell therapy platform to develop T cell-based immunotherapies for Greater China.

The collaboration will focus initially on 2seventy bio’s MAGE-A4 TCR program in solid tumors. JW will be responsible for development, manufacturing, and commercialization within China. 2seventy bio will receive milestones and royalty payments on revenues in China, and 2seventy may use JW’s clinical data to support ex-China development. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

JW was originally formed as a joint venture by Seattle’s Juno Therapeutics, a cell therapy biotech, and WuXi AppTec, a China CRO/CMO. 2seventy bio got its name from the maximum speed of translating human thought into action — 270 miles per hour – to emphasize the need to create cancer therapies quickly.

According to 2seventy, MAGE-A4 is a member of the MAGE family of cancer-testis antigens expressed in a number of solid tumor types. The program is designed to develop T cell receptor therapies that treat MAGE-A4 positive solid tumors.

2seventy’s MAGE-A4 program employs a highly potent TCR discovered in its MediGene collaboration that recognizes HLA-presented MAGE-A4 peptides. The candidate enhances the potency of these re-directed T cells using its CTBR12 TGF-beta “flip” receptor technology — which converts the immunosuppressive effects of TGF-beta into an activation signal for T cells. Regeneron and 2seventy bio are co-developing the program under a collaboration that began in 2018.

“The true patient benefit of this collaboration lies in the ability to establish additional capabilities to rapidly test, learn and progress our innovative cell therapy programs,” said Steve Bernstein, chief medical officer, 2seventy bio. “JW Therapeutics possesses extensive understanding of the unmet medical needs of the population and the regulatory affairs process in China as well as the clinical development pathways.”

“We are delighted to work with 2seventy bio to jointly develop the MAGE-A4 TCR program and potentially other assets in China,” said Dr. Mark J. Gilbert, Chief Medical Officer of JW Therapeutics. “2seventy is a top-tier cell therapy company with advanced technologies and a highly experienced team. This alliance will further leverage our world-class integrated capabilities, including translational research and clinical development.”

Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built a product development platform in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline that targets hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products.

This article was first published in ChinaBio Today on October 27, 2022