The BWB Awards celebrated the best in life sciences last night with comedian Paula Poundstone dishing out the honors.
“What is biotechnology?” compere Paula Poundstone asked a packed room of biotech execs in Boston. “Does it have to do with teaching dogs to sniff for COVID?”
The audience at the BWB Awards reassured her that it was slightly more extensive than that in a night where the biotech and life science communities came together to celebrate their successes over the past year.
Missed out on the evening? Well BioProcess Insider has your back, with our recap of the evening:
Weâ€™re here #BWBAwards pic.twitter.com/YrB5WLACbz
Boston’s life science leaders have gathered at the #BWBAwards at #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/r9PaibxoA3
On stage at #BWBAwards at #biotechweekboston, comedian @paulapoundstone gets a lesson (kind of) in what “biotechnology is.” (Does it have to do with teaching dogs to sniff COVID). pic.twitter.com/2zRJB4e9jG
Attendee @SusanDanaJones2 from #TourmalineBio patiently explained NDAs to @paulapoundstone at #BWBAwards night at #Biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/OsNbJI8vDj
Great team from @CooleyLLP celebrating their sponsorship of the #BWBAwards for Diversity and Inclusion at #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/vKtZ9T0yhy
The award for Biology Breakthrough goes to #sanabiotechnology#bwbawards pic.twitter.com/LM3IU8IlTG
Team effort! Congrats to #PincAI and @AstraZeneca on their Digital Healthcare win at the #BWBAwards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/YeaLm1Tyri
Congrats @charliehipwood from @massventures on winning the Hub Highlight for Massachusetts biotechnology. #bwbawards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/QkGcxGa1ZA
Amy Manning accepted the Impact Leader award for @FujifilmDiosyn for their work on sustainability #bwbawards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/KqfcOeiXEL
Craig Martin, CEO of @GlobalGenes accepted the award on behalf of Arthur Levin for Lifetime Luminary, a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. #bwbawards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/rz6AzvZnTV
Deniz Razon from @ServierPharma accepted the Diversity and Inclusion award at #bwbawards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/FpnrfNgbV1
. @RichHorgan founded his company @CureRareDisease because his brother had a rare disease. He won the Therapeutic Breakthrough award at #BWBawards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/AmWbTSLAQk
Christopher Pierie @hdtbio accepted the Unsung Hero award on behalf of Steven Reed #bwbawards #biotechweekboston pic.twitter.com/ofD4JX7hyJ
