The Boston cream of life sciences: All the winners from the BWB Awards

by Wednesday, September 28, 2022  5:56 am

The BWB Awards celebrated the best in life sciences last night with comedian Paula Poundstone dishing out the honors.

“What is biotechnology?” compere Paula Poundstone asked a packed room of biotech execs in Boston. “Does it have to do with teaching dogs to sniff for COVID?”

The audience at the BWB Awards reassured her that it was slightly more extensive than that in a night where the biotech and life science communities came together to celebrate their successes over the past year.

Missed out on the evening? Well BioProcess Insider has your back, with our recap of the evening:

