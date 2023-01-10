WuXi Biologics has out-licensed global rights for up to four preclinical bi- and multi-specific TCE antibodies to GSK in a $1.5 billion agreement.

TCEs are antibody-based immunotherapies that redirect T cells to kill cancer cells.

Initially, GSK will have the rights to a preclinical bispecific antibody that crosslinks tumor cells and T cells by targeting a tumor-associated antigen (TAA) on tumor cells and CD3 expression on T cells. GSK may exercise rights for up to three additional earlier-stage preclinical TCE antibodies. WuXi Biologics will receive $40 million upfront and up to $1.46 billion in milestones for the four TCE antibodies, plus royalties.

WuXi Biologics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Shanghai, has developed WuXiBody, a proprietary bispecific antibody platform designed to break through discovery and CMC barriers to develop bispecific antibodies with high expression yield, high stability, good solubility and easy purification to homogeneity. The company says the platform expedites the development process by 6-18 months while also reducing manufacturing costs.

WuXi Bio says the WuXiBody platform enables almost any mAb sequence pairs to be assembled into bispecific constructs with low immunogenicity risk and longer in vivo half-life.

In addition to WuXiBody, WuXi Bio has also developed a suite of proprietary bispecific and multispecific antibody platforms including VHH antibody-based SDArBodyTM, stabilized scFv-based SkyBodyTM, and it has access to OmniFlic rats to generate common light chain-based bispecific antibodies through a collaboration the company has with Ligand.

John Lepore, SVP and head of Research at GSK, said, “This agreement with WuXi Biologics builds on our oncology portfolio of tumor cell targeting agents by providing GSK with access to potential best-in-class T-cell engaging antibodies that have been optimized for effective tumor killing with a desirable safety profile, offering the potential to address significant unmet medical need in patients with multiple tumor types.”

Jefferies analyst Christopher Lui wrote in a note: “We think the GSK deal shows 1) multinational corporations continue to work with Wuxi Bio as customers and licensees, 2) Wuxi Bio demonstrated its ability in R&D in addition to its manufacturing capability.

“Going forward, with more ex-China capacity, we think Wuxi Bio is well-equipped to have more innovative collaborations with its clients. With more visibility on the improving COVID situation in China, rate hike slowing, and more importantly, intact fundamentals, investor sentiments should be much mended. We think good science and drugs are politically correct and should be appreciated by patients worldwide ultimately.

