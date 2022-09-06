Advanced Therapies Europe (#ATE22) took place in London, UK, last week. BioProcess Insider was there, as were biopharma’s social media army. We present the best from the Twittersphere.

Before we consider and celebrate #CGT in a #EuropeanMarket at out #AdvancedTherapiesEurope event next month, take a look at this handy infographic with 5 Disruptive Strategies for Market & Patient Access in Europe. Do you agree with them? Take a look 👇https://t.co/EvBfHAFRvs â€” Phacilitate (@Phacilitate) July 13, 2022

Honoured to be here, thank you all for a great discussion. CAR-Ts are expensive but they work. Ten years from now the former will be less true and the latter even more soâ€¦ â€” Anthony Davies (@ADaviesDHCG) August 31, 2022

Anthony Davies speaking about the challenges and opportunities within the UK & EU CGT landscape – â€˜Europe is complex but there may be some advantage to that complexityâ€™ #AdvancedTherapiesEurope â€” BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) August 31, 2022

â€˜Why is CAR-T treatment so expensive?â€™ Tom Whitehead replies â€˜because itâ€™s worth itâ€™ #AdvancedTherapiesEurope â€” BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) August 31, 2022

We were excited to present an update on our @UKRI_News supported digitisation project with our partner Stuart Curbishley from the @unibirmingham at the @Phacilitate Europe last week. Amazing discussion and presentations from the industry experts in the panel session #ATMPs pic.twitter.com/qBl5brtLMg â€” Autolomous (@autolomous) September 5, 2022

Stuart Curbishley: â€˜Most drug discoveries tend to happen inside global pharmaceutical companies but in the CGT space, most come out of academic institutionsâ€™ #AdvancedTherapiesEurope â€” BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) September 1, 2022

What does the Europe CGT landscape look like in comparison to North America – and what can either side of the pond learn? Kinnari Patel, @RocketPharma, Miguel Forte, @BoneTherapeutic in conversation with @ADaviesDHCG, @darkhorsecagt #advancedtherapiesEurope #ate22 #ate2022 pic.twitter.com/UPkvsc4UCw â€” Ryan Leahy (@RySciComms) August 31, 2022

Miguel Forte: â€˜thereâ€™s similarities between Europe and the US about the strength of science. There is a more fluid and aggressive environment in US than Europeâ€™ #AdvancedTherapiesEurope â€” BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) August 31, 2022

@Phacilitate‘s #AdvancedTherapies Europe. Key industry milestones in the last 10 years: 👉 “Achieving scale-up and 95% manufacturing success rate” – @Novartis 👉 “Achieving 82% CR in early trial”- @darkhorsecagt(2/3) â€” Autolomous (@autolomous) September 1, 2022

Many calls at @Phacilitate #ate2022 for collaboration to overcome many of the challenges in cell therapy. Make sure to include academia and #patients e.g. @GoCARTcoalition . Also not to reinvent the wheel e.g #traceability @ISBT128 https://t.co/301B02QMz0 â€” Eoin McGrath (@EoinMcG_Work) August 31, 2022

Jenny Prange says that it is difficult to get additional funding for the next logical steps as companies are often asked for efficiency data in Europe, which isnâ€™t what Phase I trials are for #AdvancedTherapiesEurope â€” BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) August 31, 2022

Elsa Abranches: â€˜I think we need to diversify and rely on the expertise that are around us and use ourselves to progress fasterâ€™ #AdvancedTherapiesEurope â€” BioProcess Insider (@BioProInsider) September 1, 2022