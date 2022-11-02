Aragen Life Sciences has launched its RapTr 2022 cell line development platform, which it says offers reduced timelines and delivers increased titres.

Contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Aragen has launched its optimized RapTr 2022 cell line development (CLD) platform. BioProcess Insider spoke to the firm’s chief commercial officer, Ramesh Subramanian, at CPHI, Frankfurt who told us that RapTr stands for “rapid titers.”

“We provide solutions to the customer and titres are important because the more protein you can make equals to the less batches you need.”

The CDMO claims that the platform can deliver titers up to 6 g/L, provide a 33% reduction in CLD timelines, and speed the process of cell line engineering within 18 weeks from DNA transfection in the host cell lines through to the research cell bank.

The platform – developed at Aragen’s Morgan Hill site in California – supports the company’s other cell line development platforms named CHO GS and DG 44 as well as vector combinations with clone selection processes.

Additionally, Aragen says that it has strong analytical capabilities that enable clients to use various methodologies to carry out testing for potency, identity, purity, and stability of their monoclonal antibody (mAb) and recombinant protein products.

Furthermore, the company say that RapTr offers cell bank clonality, product quality consistency, and process performance during the full lifecycle of the product, all of which it deems critical for a successful IND filing.

While a major advantage of the platform is that it has been tweaked to “make it quicker to get to the endgame,” another advantage, explained Subramanian, is that Aragen is “a service provider so our platforms have no royalties” and are therefore more cost effective.