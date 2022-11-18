For over two years, the biopharmaceutical industry has revolved around rapid development, manufacture, and rollout of vaccines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as the world reverts to some sense of normality, demand has plummeted for the likes of J&Jâ€™s viral vector vaccine and Modernaâ€™s messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, resulting in the lowering of financial forecasts, ending of manufacturing contracts, and freeing of production capacity.

But where do vaccines â€” the great pharmaceutical success story of the past few years â€” go from here? VBI Vaccines discussed the future of vaccines and the growing opportunity of immunotherapeutics at the September 2022 BioProcess International Conference and Exhibition (part of Biotech Week Boston) in a fireside chat led by BioProcess Insider. VBI executives highlighted that the future is bright considering the advent and validation of mRNA, a newly robust financing environment, and a new focus on therapeutic vaccines.

This eBook summarizes key insights from that fireside discussion, bringing supporting information from the most relevant vaccine-related news from the past few months of BioProcess Insider. Read on to learn about the biopharmaceutical industry’s increasing attention to development of not only prophylactic, but also therapeutic vaccines.

