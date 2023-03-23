Gracell closes cell therapy deal with Seagen

Details remain scarce but Gracell Biotech inked a cell therapy development deal days before Pfizer confirmed it is set to buy Seagen.

Shanghai cell and gene therapy company Gracell announced in a press release that it had entered an unusual, non-exclusive global deal with Seattleâ€™s Seagen to conduct pre-clinical research on Seagenâ€™s cell therapy products and acquire (non-exclusive) rights to five of Seagenâ€™s cell therapies.

The press release was dated March 8, 2023, which was before Seagen announced on Monday, March 13, that it would be acquired by Pfizer for $43 billion.

Usually, companies do not spend money developing drug candidates to which they have only non-exclusive rights. Neither Gracell nor Seagen have issued a press release explaining the agreement, though Seagen has the excuse of a $43 billion sale that required its full attention.

Gracell uses its FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTMÂ technology module to develop a clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic candidates that have the potential to overcome current drawbacks of CAR-T candidates â€“ lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.

Seagen is known for its ADC portfolio, though it also develops other targeted drugs for cancer.Â The company has four approved drugs and a pipeline that includes four groups of candidates that it categorized as follows:

Programs using Seagenâ€™s proprietary ADC technologies

Novel antibodies and other targeted cancer therapeutics

New classes of ADC linkers that incorporate novel small molecule payloads to kill tumor cells and induce an anti-tumor immune response

Novel antibody engineering technologies

ADCs in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

A version of this article was first published in ChinaBio Today on March 17