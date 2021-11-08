As Dendreon secures its first manufacturing deal, we speak with VP of corporate strategy about the firm’s new direction in the cell therapy CDMO space.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals will provide process development, end-to-end logistics, and scalable cGMP manufacturing support for Shoreline Biosciences’s pipeline of allogeneic natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC).

Financials have not been disclosed but the deal marks the first contract announced by Dendreon since it relaunched itself as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) earlier this year.

Dendreon is a true pioneer in the advanced therapy space, having achieved US FDA approval for the prostate cancer autologous cell therapy Provenge (sipuleucel-T) back in 2010.

Since then the firm has had a tumultuous journey comprising of various owners, but by leveraging its experience and capabilities it is now looking to service others.

In the latest episode of the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform (BIEP), we spoke with Maria Cho the VP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy to understand further Dendreon’s strategic growth efforts in the cellular immunotherapy space.

Listen to it below, on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you get your podcasts.