Podcast: On board the Cell Shuttle with Cellares

Cellares Corporation’s CEO Fabian Gerlinghaus talks about the current limitations in cell therapy production and how, with $82 million in hand, its Cell Shuttle technology could resolve these.

Tech firm Cellares Corporation is looking to advance development of its cell therapy manufacturing platform, the Cell Shuttle.

Having raised $82 million in its latest funding round, co-founder and CEO Fabian Gerlinghaus spoke about how the Cell Shuttles’ scalable, modular, and automated nature could be a gamechanger in the burgeoning space on the latest edition of the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform.

