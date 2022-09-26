Polyplus has launched an in vivo-jetRNA transfection reagent, which uses a preformed liposome to support and expand its messenger RNA (mRNA) portfolio.

Polyplus, a French biotech firm focused on providing biologic and cell and gene therapy research and production, says its in vivo-jetRNA transfection reagent is efficient, stable, and offers a safe delivery system alternative to lipid nano-particle (LNP) delivery.

“Non-viral mRNA delivery methods have already proven their efficiency in vaccination through antigen presenting cell modification and in anti-cancer therapy by directly targeting malignant cells,” a spokesperson for Polyplus told BioProcess Insider.

“In vivo transfection of mRNA is an attractive delivery method that is known to be easy to use, cost-effective, safe, and efficient. Given the larger size and instability of mRNA, non-viral in vivo delivery of this material requires a uniquely designed transfection reagent. To address this need, we developed in vivo-jetRNA, a liposome-based transfection reagent specially developed for efficient mRNA in vivo delivery.”

As it deploys a ready-to-use format there are no formulation steps required and the liposome size enables low to high mRNA concentration over a period of time, the company said. It added it can target numerous organs via systemic injection routes and is not limited to the liver and can be applied to mRNA therapeutics and prophylactic vaccines.

“The mRNA is encapsulated within the in vivo-jetRNA+, then injected into animals. The ready-to-use format is suitable for systemic and local injection to target all organs in various animal models, protecting mRNA payloads against ubiquitous endonucleases, preventing non-specific interactions with proteins, and promoting efficient cell entry,” said the spokesperson.

The company says another advantage of using in vivo-jetRNA is that it consists of a two-step protocol, “unlike multi-step LNP technology.” Polyplus told us that due to the formulations efficiency, it can lead to “100% mRNA encapsulation and delivery results comparable to LNP without the burden of LNP preparation. In addition, the liposomes are stable over time, unlike LNPs, which are extremely sensitive.”

In August this year, Polyplus added transgene plasmid engineering services for viral vector manufacturing, which it says enables customers to get their gene therapies to market quicker.