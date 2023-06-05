Details are sparse, but the investment will include facility and equipment improvements and the addition of 60 full-time positions at 3M manufacturing facilities in Europe.

Industrial conglomerate 3M offers, among its many products, depth filters for cell culture clarification used in biomanufacturing.

To support what it terms as “a fast-growing area of health care which is bringing breakthrough therapies to patients,” the firm is expanding its European network through a $146 million investment.

The cash injection will speed up development and delivery of filtration equipment designed for bioprocessing, biological and small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing applications. It will also create 60 jobs.

No further details were given, and 3M did not respond when contacted.