A&C Bio Buffer is the sixth acquisition for Aceto in the past two years and signals the firm’s ambitions in the biomanufacturing services space.

The deal, financials of which have not been disclosed, brings Aceto a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) manufacturer of custom buffer and chemical blend products used in the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug products, with a facility in Limerick, Ireland producing over 50 products including biological buffers, process solutions, cleaning solutions and WFI (Water for Injection).

“A&C Bio Buffer is a natural add-on to our acquisition of A&C and aligns with our commitments to the biopharmaceutical space,” said Gilles Cottier, CEO of Aceto. “It is a nimble, highly customer-centric organization serving some of the top biopharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe. Its rapid growth reflects a reputation for service and quality, which recently led to its key role in the raw material supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines. A&C Bio Buffer enhances our growing European manufacturing footprint and commercial presence.”

Aceto has been serving numerous industries for over 70 years as a supplier of chemicals, ingredients, and excipients.

But the past two years has seen the multinational look to increase its presence in the biopharma sector, building up its portfolio of raw materials and equipment through M&A. The acquisition of A&C Bio Buffer follows the acquisition earlier this year of parent company A&C, which brought Aceto custom ingredient development, manufacturing, and packaging capabilities from facilities in the US and Canada.

Other recent deals include the acquisition of API and Intermediate maker Cascade Chemistry, excipient and lab chemical firm Fintar Limited, life science specialty materials IsleChem, and fine chemical firm Syntor.

And according to the firm, more M&A is in the works. “[We will] continue our journey to transform Aceto from being a value-added distributor to becoming a leading supplier of critical materials for the Life Science and Advanced Technology markets backed by a robust manufacturing footprint,” a spokesperson told Bioprocess Insider.

“We will continue to invest in becoming a meaningful supplier to the Biopharma industry.”