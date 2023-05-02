Bringing the Pall portfolio under the Cytiva brand will bring customers simpler and greater access to bioprocess technologies and services, claims Danaher.

Danaher Corporation jumped into the pure-play bioprocess space in 2015 buying the life sciences business of Pall Corporation for $13.8 billion. Five years later, the firm doubled down on the sector paying $21 billion for Cytiva (then known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences).

While the two have been operating as separate brands, going forward both will fall under the ‘Cytiva’ umbrella, the company announced today.

“Our customers told us it would be easier for them to work with one organization for all their biotechnology needs, so we listened,” Emmanuel Ligner, CEO of Cytiva and group executive at Danaher told this publication. “They are happy to have simpler and greater access to our experts, technologies, and services.”

The combined entity offers biomanufacturers products and technologies across the full bioprocess spectrum, from cell culture to drug product. According to Danaher, the merged $7.5 billion unit offers the “broadest” and “deepest” product portfolio in the bioprocessing sector.

Danaher first announced plans to combine the two entities under the name ‘The Biotechnology Group’ back in September 2022. The name has been scrapped in favor of the established Cytiva brand.

“The integration is about better positioning Cytiva to help our customers advance and accelerate the development of novel therapeutics to help solve some of the world’s major health challenges,” said Ligner. “Our combined and differentiated portfolio gives our customer greater access to industry leading expertise, tools, and services.”

The combined portfolio includes the following brands: Allegro, Supor, iCELLis, Kleenpak, and Pegasus, in addition to ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex and Xuri.

While the Cytiva and Pall product lines are largely complementary, there are some technologies and services that overlap. Ligner did not comment on synergies and potential redundancies when asked.