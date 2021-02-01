Cytiva’s first acquisition since being acquired by Danaher sees it add robotic aseptic filling machines to its bioprocess offering.

Vanrx Pharmasystems, and all 120 staff, will be incorporated into Cytiva, after the bioprocess vendor acquired the Canadian company for an undisclosed fee.

Vanrx makes standardized aseptic filling technologies for filling vials, syringes, and cartridges, including its SA25 range of aseptic and lyophilized technologies, and the Microcell Vial Filler – a closed robotic isolator for pharmaceutical vial filling.

“For now, this technology will become part of the enterprise workflow – a great complement to FlexFactory and KuBIO,” a Cytiva spokesperson told us. “Drugmakers will no longer have to interrupt their manufacturing workflow to go somewhere else for the filling step.”

Vanrx will become a separate product in Cytiva’s bioprocess offering, we were told.

The acquisition is the first for Cytiva since being brought under the Danaher umbrella through a $21 billion merger last April. The fill and finish offering is also the first move into drug product technologies by Cytiva, having built up its drug substances portfolio.

“It’s the first and fits right into our mission to advance and accelerate therapeutics, providing the complete workflow for our customers,” we were told, though when pushed the spokesperson could not speculate as to whether more M&A would come in the drug product space.



