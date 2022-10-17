Purolite has cut the ribbon on the latest expansion at its chromatography resin production site in Wales, UK.

Purolite manufactures resins out of agarose, a material originating from red seaweed. The firm turns the agarose into tiny beads, typically between 35 and 200 microns in size, which are then used as a raw material by biomanufacturers to purify monoclonal antibody therapies.

The expansion at the Llantrisant site – located about 20km northwest of Cardiff – will treble Purolite’s capacity and is part of a multi-million-dollar global investment in the company undertaken by Ecolab, which acquired the firm last year for $3.7 billion.

“The opening of our new Customer Experience Centre is another celebratory moment for the Purolite team here in Wales,” said Hayley Crowe, SVP and general manager of Purolite.

“Our site-wide facilities expansion is strategically designed to help accelerate Purolite’s ability to provide customers throughout the world with high quality resin products and short lead times, enabling our customers to deliver life-saving drugs faster.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place last Thursday with His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan and Deputy Mayor Wendy Lewis of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council among those in attendance.

