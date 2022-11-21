Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Gibco CTS adeno-associated virus (AAV)- MAX Helper Free production system, which it says can save time and reduce costs by 50%.

According to the firm, the all-in-one solution production system is “the only product of its kind that is manufactured under cGMP conditions to enable large-scale applications.” Additionally, Thermo says that the system has been designed to meet both clinical and commercial demands of AAV-based gene therapies, as well as bringing products to market quicker and at a lower cost.

“Building on 60 years of trusted Gibco solutions, the CTS AAV-MAX System is the latest addition to our fit-for-purpose line of scalable solutions for commercial manufacturing of cell and gene therapy applications,” said Amy Butler, president, biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“More efficient, cost-effective AAV production is an essential step to streamline gene therapy development, helping drive innovation to serve those who need it most – patients who can benefit from these potentially life-changing therapies.”

Thermo says that AAV is used in 82% of viral vector-based gene therapies in the pipeline and that having the ability to scale production is “critical” to ensure product can get to market faster. Because of this, the firm claims that the CTS AAC-MAX system has been designed to deliver high titer AAV production and can reduce production costs up to 50% when compared with alternative polyethyleneimine (PEI)-based suspension systems and 25% cheaper when dealing with plasmid DNA (pDNA).

The system itself has a mammalian-based suspension system, which it says consists of a clonal HEK293 cell line and animal origin-free reagents that are able to support scalable AAV manufacturing from flask through to bioreactor sale.

As part of the Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) solutions, the system can work within the AAV production workflow. This means that researchers can move from research on the AAV-MAX Helper Free AAV Production System to clinical scale with CTS AAV-Max System.