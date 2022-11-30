Freezing is an established approach to maintaining bulk drug substances/products for several biopharmaceutical modalities. Regardless of product type, a cryopreservation process requires extensive testing, monitoring, and control of freezing and thawing conditions. However, because living cells are significantly larger and more complex than monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other protein-based biologics, cell therapies raise distinctive concerns for cryopreservation processes. In this eBook, BPIâ€™s managing editor speaks with presenters from Informa Connectâ€™s July 2022 Supply Chain & Cryopreservation for Advanced Therapies digital event to explore biophysical factors that can complicate cryopreservation of cell therapies.

First comes a discussion with the head of formulation and cryobiology at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) about obstacles that T-cellâ€“based drug products face during each stage of a cryopreservation workflow, from addition of cryoprotectant through thawing for administration to patients. Then, the cofounder, chief science officer, and senior vice president of Ossium Health describes workflows that his company has developed to harvest and cryopreserve bone-marrowâ€“derived hematopoietic stem cells from recently deceased organ donors for use in adoptive-cell transplantations. In addition to providing readers with a cryobiological primer, the eBook contributors call attention to best practices for freezeâ€“thaw processes and highlight continuing industry needs for scalability, which remains a significant limiting factor in cryopreservation of cell therapies.

