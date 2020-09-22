Tremendous growth in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry is driving unprecedented demand for manufacturing services. To be sure, advanced-therapy developers increasingly are choosing to install in-house capabilities. Doing so can offer companies greater control of their processes, timelines, and budgets than they might have when outsourcing products (1). But industry experts agree that contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) will remain integral to CGT manufacturing and commercialization (1, 2), especially with veteran contract partners scrambling to acquire CGT capability and expertise.

As part of Cell and Gene Therapy Bioprocessing and Commercialization Virtual (19–22 October 2020), Vadim Klyushnichenko (vice president of pharmaceutical development at Calibr) will explore how CGT developers should select contract partners. Klyushnichenko oversees contract partner management, process development, good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing, quality assurance, and supply-chain concerns for Calibr’s clinical product portfolio, which includes a novel “switchable” chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell platform. His presentation will describe lessons that he learned about working with CDMOs while developing that platform. I spoke with Klyshnichenko this past summer to learn more about Calibr’s projects and its experiences with contract manufacturers.

Innovating Translational Research

Your presentation will highlight an intriguing “bench-to-bedside” collaboration between Calibr and the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, CA. What makes that partnership so fruitful? Previously known as the California Institute for Biomedical Research, Calibr was founded as an independent nonprofit translational research institution by renowned biochemist Peter G. Schultz. Calibr’s mission was — and continues to be — to create new medicines and accelerate their development by pairing world-class biomedical research with state-of-the-art drug discovery and development capabilities. When Schultz became chief executive officer of the Scripps Research Institute in 2014, he merged the two organizations, incorporating and expanding the Calibr model within the novel scientific framework of Scripps Research. That enabled Calibr researchers to work directly with leading professors and principal investigators to speed up development of innovative drugs.

As Calibr integrated with Scripps Research, we developed a portfolio of advanced molecules that we advanced through investigational new drug (IND)–enabling studies and early clinical development. Our portfolio comprises innovative small molecules, conjugated peptides, engineered antibodies, and cell and gene therapy (CGT) products that treat cancer, degenerative diseases, and chronic conditions.

From a business standpoint, joining Scripps Research has enabled Calibr to form collaborations and strategic alliances with industry and nonprofit partners. Our approach is shaping a new paradigm for advancing nonprofit biomedical research to treat patients while reinvesting in further research. Among Calibr’s most recent projects is a novel CAR T-cell therapy. What can you tell us about it? Led by Travis Young (vice president of biologics at Calibr), we have produced a CAR-T antibody that acts as a “switch,” activating an engineered cell and directing it to engage a cancer target. This first-in-class platform can confer the efficacy associated with engineered T-cell therapies but with greater safety and versatility through incorporation of that control switch. Currently, our technology is under evaluation for treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies such as non-Hodgkins lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Manufacturing a switchable CAR-T product can be challenging because its components are complex. Modification of autologous T cells requires a separate manufacturing campaign for each patient. Then, each campaign is supported by development of a complex analytical system for in-process control and product characterization, stability, and release testing. Besides that, apheresis material and modified cells require extended control and must be maintained under strict thermal conditions. Because Calibr works on a wide range of projects, we usually outsource process development and manufacturing to CDMOs. Several contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) from the United States and Europe participated in the development and manufacturing of our switchable CAR-T product, and management of each CDMO required considerable expertise in technical details, quality concerns, and project management. Basic Selection Criteria

Your presentation will emphasize that CDMO selection should begin with due diligence. What does that entail? Any interaction with CDMOs should include several basic documents to assure confidentiality, description of required services, assurance of product quality, and legal terms. The first step is execution of a nondisclosure agreement (NDA), which protects a sponsor’s intellectual property. Next, a sponsor submits a request for proposal (RfP) to a potential CDMO. That document is especially important because it describes the structure and details of a sponsor’s project. A CDMO will respond with a statement of work (SoW) that describes what services the company would perform. Provided that those services are sufficient, sponsor representatives can visit the manufacturer for due diligence on its quality systems and GMP compliance. Due diligence culminates in execution of a master services agreement (MSA), which defines each party’s legal responsibilities, and a quality agreement (QA), which define’s each party’s quality-related responsibilities. Then comes the work itself. Although NDAs, MSAs, and QAs are important documents, they can be outsourced or reviewed by external consultants based on existing templates. An RfP should be kept in house, however. It is a core document, and it is critical that a sponsor describes its project’s structure and provides all details on existing data and required services, including optional ones, because an RfP will define the SoW structure, cost, and timeline. Missing or underarticulated sections often generate additional expenses, delays, and legal issues. What parts of the screening process do drug sponsors tend to neglect or overemphasize? What criteria should they prioritize, and why? Frequently, project sponsors focus on project cost and timeline. However, a CMO’s technical capabilities and quality are much more important criteria. Most CMOs will offer whatever a client wants, and in some cases a manufacturer’s executives will agree to lower costs and shorter timelines because their technical teams do not understand the projects’ complexity. That’s why visiting CMOs is important when evaluating their manufacturing facilities, available equipment, scope of current and past projects, team skill sets, and quality systems. Such evaluation is particularly important when you initiate contracts with relatively new CMOs because they often focus on their own growth instead of serving their clients. For all those reasons, due-diligence visits to your top prospective CMOs must be a priority before selecting a final candidate. Many of the factors you identified for CDMO selection are important for all biologics: e.g., technical capability and expertise, quality, timeline, facility availability, cost, and communicative capability. How do selection criteria change for CGT production? Calibr generally uses the same selection criteria for CGT CMOs. However, the technical and regulatory landscapes in the CGT industry are changing much faster than those in the well-established biologics space. That’s why a deeper discussion on CMO expertise — specifically with viral vectors and cell culture — is required during due-diligence visits. Some CMOs that I visited for our switchable CAR-T product were hesitant to qualify their analytical methods for a phase 1 manufacturing run. That was not acceptable to our organization. Other CMOs increased the price of their services due to allegedly high numbers of CAR-T projects. However, during our due-diligence visits, their multifunctional facilities appeared to be using 20–30% capacity, with the last CAR-T projects performed over a year ago. Those CMOs were trying to cover their expenses by setting high prices for prospective clients. As a result, we placed our project at the manufacturer that provided the highest level of quality, technical expertise, and transparency. Several sponsors are considering whether to outsource drug-product manufacture to facilities in emerging bioregions. How much does location matter in CMO selection? And how would the autologous nature of a CGT change how much location matters? Calibr outsources projects to CMOs located in the United States, European Union, India, and China. Manufacturing overseas has certain advantages, but I recommend paying close attention to quality systems and technical expertise in developing bioregions. Some companies may satisfy local regulatory requirements but might not be US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant. In terms of communication, time zone differences, decision-making culture, and language barriers may bring certain limitations, which also should be taken into consideration. Because autologous CGTs have more requirements than allogeneic ones, keeping manufacturing and clinical activities within the same country is preferred. Doing that facilitates shipment of human tissues and samples across clinical sites, CMOs, and testing laboratories. Proximity also streamlines compliance with local regulatory authorities and enables immediate communication to address issues related to manufacturing, analysis, logistics, and documentation. Thus, even though manufacturing CGTs overseas seems to be less expensive than it does in the United States or the European Union, regulatory and logistics aspects can increase a project’s final cost. Scrutinizing Special Services

What should sponsor organizations know about analytical development when seeking out manufacturing partners? I recommend paying attention to the availability of analytical equipment and a CMO’s personnel. To that end, it is helpful to ask the following questions. How many high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) units does a CMO have in its analytical development and quality control (QC) laboratories, and how many of those units are qualified? Investigating such concerns can indicate possible delays during analytical qualification, product release, and stability studies.

Does your CMO use sodium dodecyl sulfate–polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and/or capillary electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE and SDS-CE, respectively)? Answering that question can determine whether your CMO can provide quantitative determination of impurities and aggregates in your product specification.

Answering that question can determine whether your CMO can provide quantitative determination of impurities and aggregates in your product specification. How many benchtop scientists are in the analytical development and QC laboratories, and what is their level of GMP training? Such factors will help you determine whether those units can support an increasing number of analytical services when your project moves into manufacturing stages.

