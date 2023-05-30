Sustainability initiatives are launching across the biopharmaceutical industry as companies begin to scrutinize their environmental impacts as part of the growing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) movement in business. Achieving ambitious sustainability goals will require organizations to evaluate their raw materials, production processes, product packaging, operations, and supply and distribution chains — and such work will entail monumental effort. As this special eBook presentation from the editors of BioProcess International and BioProcess Insider demonstrates, bioprocess sustainability necessitates collaboration across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem. First, Insider editor Millie Nelson reports on bioprocess sustainability frameworks discussed at BPI West 2023 in San Diego. Representatives from Gilead Sciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific emphasized an industry-wide imperative to work together toward the same overall environmental goals. Then, BPI managing editor Brian Gazaille speaks with Brian Fahie, head of analytical development at Biogen, about that company’s efforts to prioritize environmental concerns in its corporate culture and business dealings. A recognized leader of sustainability efforts in the biopharmaceutical industry, Biogen urges its fellow companies to take both a long-term vision and short-term approaches to establish momentum and keep it going. Read the complete eBook to learn about what aspects of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing could be made more sustainable and how collaboration can realize improvements.

